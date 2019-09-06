BLUEFIELD — Mitchell Stadium’s new video screen is up and running and will be on full display during tonight’s Graham-Tazewell game and Saturday’s Bluefield College-Bethel University contest.
Charles Ridlehuber, Bluefield’s director of Parks and Recreation, said the 22-ft. wide and 13-ft. tall screen is already being uploaded with videos and rotating ads.
“Colleges and high schools can drop things in,” he said of the screen’s uploading capability. “If you have the ability to create it (a video), it can be played.”
On Thursday, several videos the city has created were running, including some Bluefield Beaver on-field plays and some players. A video graphic that will highlight a touchdown is ready to go.
“Bluefield College is working on a video,” he said.
Ridlehuber said different formats can be uploaded.
“It’s pretty impressive,” he said.
The screen is part of a new scoreboard that was donated by a local foundation, but could not be installed in time for the Beaver-Graham game last week because of a nearby 17,000-volt electrical line. The scoreboard, which had been badly needed, was installed and working but not the screen.
“We thought we had it (the problem) addressed,” he said. “But when we went to install it on site we knew it was too dangerous.”
That delayed the installation until this week.
All of the rotating ad spaces on the screen have been sold, he said, as well as the four stationary display sponsorship ads, two on each side of the big screen.
Instant replays could be uploaded as well if someone had the equipment to video the game and do it.
“We (the city) don’t have that technology,” he said, but the college may.
Ridlehuber said there are not many high school football stadiums with what is a college-level screen.
“It’s cool,” he said.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout recently echoed Ridlehuber’s enthusiasm for the new scoreboard and video screen to members of the city board.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “It’s a beautiful scoreboard.”
He also mentioned how well the new scoreboard, as well as other improvements at the stadium, fit in well with the city working with former Del. Marty Gearheart to try to host the Super Six high school football championship tournament games in Mercer County.
Gearheart will bid for the games by December for the 2020 championship, which has been held in Wheeling for the last 20 years.
Gearheart wants to alternate years with Super Six South in Bluefield and Super Six North in Wheeling.
The single A championship game would be played at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton and the double A and triple A championship games would be played at Mitchell Stadium.
“Bluefield can play for the state championship at home,” Rideout said. “They won’t have to go all the way to Wheeling.”
Those games would be played in Bluefield at a showcase facility.
“Mitchell Stadium is a phenomenal stadium,” Rideout said. “We need to show it off to the state.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
