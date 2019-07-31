LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has detained two people after a social media video of a dog being abused was widely shared. The dog was found dead Wednesday.
The Snapchat video shows a person punching a dog in its face. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office stated a citizen located the remains of the dog off a county road north of East Bernstadt. Investigators noted the dog had numerous stab wounds.
An adult and a juvenile have been detained, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The video showing the abuse of the dog by a man was posted on social media midday Wednesday. Following the posting, numerous individuals called the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reporting the abuse.
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office immediately began an investigation locating people who may have been involved in the abuse and death, a press release for the Sheriff’s Office said. Social media posts and callers named a possible suspect.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 p.m., one individual was being questioned at that time to determine how many were involved.
A press release at 4:10 p.m Wednesday said the investigation is ongoing with possible suspects being interviewed.
The dog is being transported to UK Medical Center for an examination into the cause of death.
"We are continuing the investigation at this time and more information will be released when it comes available," the release said.
Sheriff John Root stated that he greatly appreciates the public's assistance on this investigation.
