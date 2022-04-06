BECKLEY — It was 12 years ago when an explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County killed 29 people, but for Betty Harrah, whose brother was one of those killed, she remembers it as if it were just yesterday.
Every detail from that day, from the sound of sirens rushing past her house, to the TV news anchor who announced an explosion at a mine in Montcoal, to the moment she found out that her younger brother Steve was killed in the mine, every moment is seared into Harrah’s mind
“It’s just unreal,” she said. “And really it should have never happened. You should not get murdered while you’re at work. The CEO should be keeping you safe. and we all know what the answer was to that one, don’t we.”
In thinking back on that day, Harrah said she is filled with a mix or anger and sadness at the loss of her brother, who was unable to see his son graduate from high school this past year.
However, Harrah said what gets her through days like today when the loss of her brother is even more on her mind are the other families who also lost loved ones that day.
“We hold each other together,” she said. “The guys were family underground ... and we’re the family above the ground and we’ve all become a family.”
On Tuesday, Harrah’s brother and the 28 other miners who perished with him were honored during a remembrance ceremony at the Miners Memorial Garden in downtown Beckley.
The ceremony began with a moment of silence for the fallen miners, followed by the ringing of a bell 29 times by a member of the Beckley Fire Department and then the reading aloud of the miners’ names by Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh.
“May they find rest from their labors and may their works accompany them,” Bates said following the reading of the 29th name.
The ceremony then concluded with the laying of a wreath by local elected officials in front of a plaque honoring the victims of the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion.
The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster occurred on April 5, 2010, roughly 1,000 feet underground at the Upper Big Branch coal mine located in Montcoal, Raleigh County. Twenty-nine out of 31 miners at the site were killed. The coal dust explosion occurred at 3:27 p.m. The accident was the worst in the United States since 1970.
Harrah said she appreciates the fact that the community takes time each year to remember her fallen brother and those who perished with him.
“It’s great because I don’t want them to forget,” Harrah said, adding that remembering what happened that day could save the lives of other miners, young and old.
In an effort to further honor the victims of the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion and ensure what they went through is not forgotten, Bates said he is in the beginning stages of planning an educational exhibit at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
Bates said the exhibit will “tell the story of UBB and link what we have here (in Beckley) to the (Upper Big Branch Memorial) down in Whitesville and explains what occurred because that story is going to get lost and is getting lost with the passage of time.”
With tens of thousands of visitors touring the Exhibition Coal Mine each year, Bates said he thinks it is the proper place for people to learn about what happened at the Upper Big Branch Mine and the impacts it’s had not just on this area but to the mining industry as a whole.
“The company store is fantastic; they have wonderful historical exhibits about the early days (of mining), but we’re bringing it to today,” he said. “The coal mining industry today and the day of UBB is very different than what you experience when you get on that little tram and go under the ground.
“This was an accident that involved the operation of a longwall, but that’s not part of what the Exhibition Coal Mine tells the story of. Rescue chambers are now standard throughout the industry, but there was no such thing as rescue chambers prior to UBB.
“There’s a whole period of history there that isn’t necessarily reflected in what we have down (at the Exhibition Coal Mine). It’s a wonderful thing, but we’re trying to tie that to modern times and what’s occurred here and in the future.”
Bates said he hopes to have a conceptual plan drawn up for what the Upper Big Branch educational exhibit might look like by this time next year. He said the plans are likely to take a while because he wants to make sure that he’s respectful to all the families who were impacted by the tragedy as well as give them the opportunity for their own input.
Bates said an endowment made to the Beckley Area Foundation not long after the mining tragedy occurred, which pays for the upkeep at the Miners Memorial Garden, will be used to pay for any expenses associated with the planning phase.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, who was the governor of West Virginia at the time the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion occurred, released the following statement Monday regarding the 12th anniversary of the tragedy.
“Twelve years ago, West Virginia suffered an immeasurable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. My heart goes out to every West Virginian who lost loved ones in that horrible disaster. The anniversary of that horrific day is also a reminder that the health and safety of our coal miners must continue to be our highest priority so that no family has to suffer such an unimaginable loss again. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of the 29 courageous miners who lost their lives. We will continue to keep their families and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”
