The Virginia State Police has listed the names of people who were involved in a recent fatal crash in Buchanan County, Va.
Trooper R. Stiltner is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred July 13 at about 5 p.m. on Route 460, less than a mile east of Route 617. Trooper R. Stiltner is investigating, according to Corinne E. Geller, public relations director for the state police.
A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Route 460 when it crossed the double solid line into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The Malibu then struck an eastbound 2001 Honda Civic. All three vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Moments later, an eastbound 2016 Ford F-150 came upon the crash in its travel lane and was unable to avoid striking the Honda Civic, Geller said.
The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, Timothy C. McGlothlin, 52, of Grundy, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Ford Escape’s driver, Channing V. Harrison, 22, of Grundy, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The Honda’s driver, Jesie K. Stollings, 39, of Grundy, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger, Heather N. Earls, 33, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 14-year-old male passenger and an 8-year-old male passenger in the Honday were transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both juveniles were wearing seatbelts.
The Ford F-150’s driver, Joseph W. Osborne, 32, of Raven, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation, Geller . At this stage of the investigation, the flooding being experienced in Buchanan County does not appear to have been a factor in causing the crash.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.