BLUEFIELD — A woman who was severely injured recently in a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue has passed away, the Bluefield Police Department confirmed Thursday.
The crash occurred March 16 when a vehicle traveling West on Route 460 sideswiped another, then crossed the highway’s median and struck a East-bound vehicle head-on. The male driver of the East-bound vehicle, age 82, died and the 80-year-old woman traveling with him was severely injured.
She was transported by the Bluefield Rescue Squad to a landing zone set up at the Mercer Mall and flown to a Roanoke, Va. hospital.
Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department confirmed Thursday that the woman had passed away Wednesday. Adams declined to release the names of the woman or the driver.
The crash is still under investigation, Adams said.
Four other adults and two children who were hurt in the four-vehicle crash were transported to the Princeton Community Hospital emergency room in Princeton. They had minor injuries and were later released. One female individual in the crash had no injuries, Adams said then.
The Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield, Va. Fire Department worked on the crash scene, and the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department set up the helicopter landing zone at the Mercer Mall.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.