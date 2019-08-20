Darrell Wesley Hazelwood, 47, of Princeton was brought Monday before Magistrate Charles N. Poe for a preliminary hearing. Hazelwood was arrested Aug. 10 after the fatal shooting of Mercer County resident Tessa Hill. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Hill and her boyfriend, Ronnie Ferrell, had been living with Hazelwood before the shooting occurred, according to investigators. Behind him, friends and family of Tessa Hill grieve during the hearing.