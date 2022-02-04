CAMP CREEK – A person who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon along Interstate 77 in Mercer County was identified Friday by the West Virginia State Police.
At approximately 4:21 p.m. Thursday, Cpl. C. K. Morton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment was dispatched to a traffic crash at the 18.5 mile marker of I-77 North, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff.
"Upon arrival Corporal Morton found an individual who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was deceased," Maddy said in a statement issued Friday. "The victim was identified as 20-year-old Adel Shaikhutdinov of Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. Shaikhutdinov, appeared to have pulled to the right shoulder to address a mechanical issue on the trailer he was towing. While he was on the roadway a passing motorist struck him and left the scene. A Budget Rental truck was observed on the right shoulder just past the scene and was later located, inspected and released."
At this time there are no witnesses or suspects to this incident, Maddy said. This investigation is active and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.