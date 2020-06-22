KIMBALL — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in McDowell County.
The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Route 52, just above K & D Wrecker Service in Kimball, Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, commander of the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment, said.
McKenzie said Jack Sherman Eldridge, 37, of Kimball, was traveling northbound on Route 52 in a Dodge Ram when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Ford F-350 Dually pulling a gooseneck trailer.
Eldridge died as a result of the collision, McKenzie said.
Two males in the Ford were transported for medical care.
McKenzie said the accident remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police troopers R.L. Jones and K.M. Sadler
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonine.com.
