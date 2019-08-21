IAEGER — Authorities in McDowell County have identified the victim of a fatal ATV accident that occurred Tuesday evening.
The victim, Henry Carl Brewster, 58, from the Avondale area, succumbed to his injuries on the scene. According to Chief Deputy James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on old Route 52, near the town of Iaeger.
Muncy said deputies found Brewster deceased on the scene after having struck a tree.
Muncy said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Cpl. Ron Blevins, also with the sheriff's office, investigated the crash.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.