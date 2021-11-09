WELCH — Events honoring the nation’s veterans and the sacrifices they made for their country are scheduled for this Veterans Day through southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Parades and other memorials for the nation’s veterans will take place through much of the morning this Thursday. Memorials include the following events:
• In McDowell County, Welch’s 103rd Annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Welch. The Jack Caffery Arts & Culture Center at 143 Wyoming Street will have a Veterans Honor Display from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Town of Bluefield, Va. will conduct a Veterans Day Service starting at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers at Bluefield Town Hall. The keynote speaker will be Colonel (Retired) H. Cecil Marson, Bluefield City Manager. Plans for Thursday’s ceremony were being finalized Monday.
“This is something that needs to be done,” said Mayor Donnie Linkous. “That really means a lot, honoring these military people. and with everything going on in this world and this country, we need to honor these people more than ever.”
• The Princeton Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade’s participants will organize in the Mercer Street Historical District, then proceed up Mercer Street and Main Street to the Princeton Memorial Building.
• Following the Princeton Veterans Day Parade, there will be a ceremony dedicating new bricks at the Always Free Walk of Honor outside the Princeton Memorial Building. Each brick bears the name of a veteran. This year’s guest speaker for the event will be Colonel (Retired) H. Cecil Marson, Bluefield City Manager. The Those Who Served War Museum will be open in the Memorial Building.
• A Veterans Day Ceremony will begin about noon Thursday at the Southwest Virginia Community College campus, located at 635 Community College in Cedar Bluff, Va. The ceremony will take place at the flagpole between Buchanan Hall and Tazewell Hall.
VFW Post 9640 will be on campus to observe military rites, including changing of the flag, blessing of the flag, presentation of colors and presentation of the wreath, organizers said. A veteran will also speak about the meaning of Veteran’s Day, followed by a 21-gun volley and “Taps.”
• Sheetz, a restaurant and convenience chain, is inviting all veterans and active duty military personnel to have a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations, company officials said.
Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. This offer only applies at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify, company officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
