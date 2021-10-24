RICHLANDS, Va. — Patriotic music and a candlelight memorial vigil will be part of the Town of Richlands Annual Veterans Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 4 this year outside the Richlands Police Department Complex.
The Annual Veterans Ceremony begins Thursday, Nov. 4 with patriotic music performed by the Richlands High School Brass Ensemble followed by the Candlelight Memorial Vigil and Ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Richlands Police Department Complex back parking lot, according to Ginger H. Branton, a member of the Veterans Celebration Committee.
The Richlands High School Band under the direction of Bruce Miller will perform a selection of patriotic music prior to the presentation of colors conducted by the AJROTC VA 961 Richlands High School Color Guard under the leadership of MSgt Robert Parker, Branton said.
Band Director Bruce Miller will conduct the National Anthem performed by the Richlands High School Brass Ensemble followed by the placement of the Veterans Memorial Wreath by the Richlands Police Department Honor Guard, Branton stated.
The candlelight vigil will follow the placement of the Memorial Wreath, in remembrance of all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, she said.
Commander Mike Hickman and the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 will give tribute with a 21-gun salute followed by “Taps,” then Senior Trooper Gavin W. Scott with the Virginia State Police will close with “Amazing Grace” in full bagpipe honor guard uniform while observing a moment of silence.
The keynote speaker will be the Town of Cedar Bluff Police Chief Mike Brown, Senior United States Air Force serving in Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Southern Watch, Branton said.
Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert will serve as the Master of Ceremony with the AJROTC 961 Richlands High School Color Guard presenting the National Colors followed by VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 under Commander, Mike Hickman leading the Pledge of Allegiance, she said. Special music during the evening is schedule to be provided by the Richlands High School Advance Choir under the guidance of Director Terry Hall, Richlands High School Brass Ensemble and the Jubalaires Quartet with Jim Ray group leader.
The evening will end by everyone enjoying a slide presentation of military pictures provided by the community and composed by Lt. Greg Reynolds with the Richlands Police Department. Southwest Virginia Community College will provide live streaming and YouTube opportunities for viewing, Branton said.
The public is invited.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
