WELCH — America’s veterans and the sacrifices they have made for their country were celebrated Wednesday when the public turned out for Veterans Day parades and other celebrations across the region.
In the City of Welch, the nation’s longest-running Veterans Day parade went through the downtown Wednesday morning for the 103rd time. Veterans units, high school marching bands, fire departments, classic cars and other units participated in the annual event. This year’s keynote speaker was Lt. Col. David W. Morgan Jr., a McDowell County native who has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 30 years.
Morgan reminded the audience of the roles West Virginia’s many veterans have had in the defense of their nation.
“First and foremost, let’s recognize all the men and women, young and old, who are part of the brotherhood and sisterhood, that we call the U.S. Military,” Morgan told the audience. “Our veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and National Guardsmen, your service and sacrifice have kept our country safe and free.”
Morgan said that he marched in the Welch parade himself years ago.
“Back in those days, I never really understood the service and sacrifice which brings us here today, and I, like many of you, never imagined that I would be standing on this stage here today with more than 30 years of service under my belt,” he said. “West Virginia has a long history of service and sacrifice, and Welch recognizes that today with the oldest running Veterans Day Parade in the nation. Nearly 168,000 men and woman from West Virginia have served in every branch of the Armed Forces around the world. One hundred and twenty-five thousand plus of those served during time of war. West Virginia has contributed more than 10,000 lives to military actions in the 20th Century alone.”
For many veterans, the sacrifices they have made for their country have continued long after they returned home.
“There are currently somewhere between 11 and 20 out of every 100 service members who served in our most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan who suffer today from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD,” Morgan stated. “I feel it’s important to bring this up because we not only recognize the service of those who returned and the service of those lost, but the service of those who continue to suffer long after.”
The state’s contribution to the nation’s defense continues to be strong.
“West Virginia’s veterans population today stands at a little over 10 percent,” Morgan told the audience crowding downtown Welch. “That’s significantly higher than the national average of 6.6 percent, and a testament to the sense of patriotism, service and sacrifice that makes West Virginia so great. These are your sons, daughters, spouses and family members that represent this state in the defense of our great nation.”
An hour later in Mercer County, the Princeton Veterans Day Parade proceeded on schedule. Families and friends lined both sides of Mercer Street as units from veterans organizations, high school marching bands, classic cars, fire engines and other participants marched to view. Like McDowell County’s residents, people came early to find a good spot.
Alisha Engan-Wiler of Princeton was watching with her family in front of Mercer Elementary School. Three of her family’s children were marching in the parade. She said that they came out to support local veterans.
“It’s important to honor them and the sacrifices they made for their country,” she said as the parade approached.
“It’s also for people who have died in the wars,” Stephen Engan-Wiler, 10, added.
“I think we should honor them all the time,” 9-year-old Abel Engan-Lilly said.
Local veterans marched in the parade while others watched from the sidelines. Sam Depue of Athens, who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969-70 said Princeton’s Veterans Day Parade is always a moving experience.
“Oh, it’s always highly emotional for me,” he stated. “It wasn’t always that way for people who served in Vietnam. Now that’s changed. It’s very emotional.”
The parade brought forth memories of loved ones who had served or were continuing to serve in the military.
“It tickles me to death,” Faye East of Glenwood said of the festivities. “I have five brothers and a son who were in the service.”
Watching from her stroller, 2-year-old Harleigh Bronson of Princeton kept pointing and saying “Look!” as bands played and people waved to her. Her mother, Kachian Horton, said that she was in her high school JROTC all four years and served two years in the National Guard.
“I’ll try to get her interested,” Horton said.
Ramona Keys of Princeton watched for her son, Aiden, as the PikeView High School Marching Band approached her.
“It was a great hometown parade,” she said.”They’re what makes hometown life special.”
