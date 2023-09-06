RICHLANDS,Va. – The town of Richlands is now accepting orders for downtown banners honoring all active duty military and veterans
The town will continue to adorn the streets of Richlands in honor of all active duty military and veterans by placing banners throughout the downtown area.
Orders are being accepted by the Veterans Celebration Committee for the fourth phase of the project until Friday, Oct. 20 so banners can be displayed throughout the town for Veterans Day.
This project will serve as an annual event and additional banners will be added yearly, committee members said.
Anyone wishing to purchase a banner needs to fill out an order form by visiting the Town of Richlands Community Development office, 1413 Front Street, Richlands, Va. 24641.
Additional requests for forms can be made by calling Ginger H. Branton 276-963-3385 or by emailing: joinCARTtoday@gmail.com
The cost is a one-time $50 per banner fee and checks can be made payable to the Town of Richlands, along with order form with Veteran’s/active duty military name-picture-service dates-branch of service-military rank, as well as contact information of the person purchasing the banner.
The committee said checks should note in their memo: Veterans Banner.
