DAVIS — A Mercer County official was recognized recently by his peers for his work in serving the county’s citizens with their daily needs and during their local elections.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye was named West Virginia’s County Clerk of the Year. Moye was presented the award during the recent annual conference at Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center.
“I was nominated and received the Richard Shelton Award, which annually recognizes a county clerk for their merits and service,” Moye said Tuesday. “I was one of four nominees, and the election was held at our Clerk’s Auditor’s Conference.”
Each year, Casto & Harris administers an election at the conference in which West Virginia county clerks vote on-site as to who should receive the award – county clerks on the ballot are those who were previously nominated by their peers leading up to the conference. Moye was one of four nominees this year.
Moye said he voted for one of the other candidates when the selection was made. Charlie White, Roane County Clerk and the 2015 winner, presented the award to Moye.
“It is an honor, privilege and pleasure to be recognized by such an outstanding group of public servants,” he said. “I am humbled by the fact that I actually voted for someone else; because in my opinion, all of the clerks deserved the award for their stellar performance during the last election cycle. They’re a great bunch of dedicated and experienced professionals and I’m very proud to be in their association.”
Moye, who was born in Princeton, said he was appointed county clerk in 2009 after the former county clerk, Rudolph Jennings, left office. Moye was working in the Mercer County Assessor’s Office at that time.
“You just do it because you’re a public servant,” Moye said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
