Starting next year, West Virginia residents will need to have their vehicles inspected only once every two years.
The annual inspection requirement ends on Jan. 1, 2024.
According to a provision in House Bill 2310, “The Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police shall require that every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer registered in this state be inspected once every two years and that an official certificate of inspection and approval be obtained for each vehicle: Provided, That the amendments made to this subsection during the 2023 regular session of the Legislature shall become effective on January 1, 2024.”
The bill will also double the charge for inspection stickers paid by the business to the state (to $6) and increase the maximum fee for an inspection to $19 to account for inflation.
Earlier this year, another bill was introduced, Senate Bill 254, to initiate the change to once every two years. The bill passed the Senate 23-5 but then stalled in the House Finance Committee.
However, the provision was then rolled into House Bill 2310, which gives the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate.
Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill this week.
West Virginia is one of only 11 states that require an annual inspection of passenger vehicles. Four other states require a biennial (every two years) inspection and 37 states do not require an inspection but some have a few exceptions.
Several previous attempts in the Legislature to either eliminate the inspection or change the frequency have failed.
Two years ago, a Senate bill to eliminate the annual inspection all together failed to advance.
Although it generally was supported by legislators, some organizations and business owners expressed opposition, citing the inspection as a way to keep safer cars on the road.
House Concurrent Resolution 65 was also filed this year and requested a study of the effects of eliminating the inspection completely, saying in the resolution that the practice of mandatory vehicle inspections has “become a burden for vehicle owners as automobile manufacturing technology advancements provides for safer and more reliable autos … The mandatory inspection of motor vehicles is becoming less necessary in the age of smart and internet connected automobiles that can self-monitor its own maintenance needs.”
However, the resolution remained “pending” in the Senate Technology and Infrastructure Committee when this year’s session ended.
