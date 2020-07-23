BLUEWELL — One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell early Wednesday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 12:25 p.m. when a man driving a Jeep “drove into the ditch, onto the hillside and flipped himself over,” said Trooper K.A. Filer of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
The vehicle was traveling southbound and, after flipping, landed on its side in the southbound lane.
The accident occurred in front of First Community Bank.
Traffic was stalled on Route 52 for about a half hour Wednesday.
Filer said the driver is “likely to be impaired.”
The Bluefield Rescue Squad and Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
