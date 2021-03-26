PRINCETON — First responders rushed to the scene Thursday morning after a car crashed through a local building’s brick wall and into an office.
Mercer County 911 dispatched first responders at about 8:45 a.m., Chief Chad Bailey of the Princeton Fire Department said at the scene. One person in the vehicle that hit the West Virginia Parole Services office at 159 Davis Street was transported to Princeton Community Hospital. The building is located near the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices in Princeton.
The car smashed through a brick wall and into an office, but nobody was in it at that time. Firefighters and police could look through the hole, which was big enough for a person to step through, and see the desk and other furnishings. People were advised to stay back in case other pieces of the building fell.
“The officer whose office this is was in the front office (of the building) when this occurred,” Bailey said as a wrecker prepared to take the vehicle away.
Patrolman J.A. Angle of the Princeton Police Department was investigating the crash. He said that the adult male driver was in stable condition. The crash’s exact cause was still being determined, but no foul play was suspected at that time. Angle planned to interview the driver again at the hospital.
No injuries were reported among the building’s employees. It was fortunate that the office’s occupant was away when the vehicle, a Mountaineer Mercury, smashed through the wall, Angle said.
“His desk was up against that window,” Angle stated later. “If he had been in there, it would have been super bad.”
Due to state regulations, the office’s occupant and other members of parole services could not comment about the incident.
