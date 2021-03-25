Vehicle crashes into parole office building in Princeton ...

By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — The Princeton Police Department and Princeton Fire Department, along with the Princeton Rescue Squad, were dispatched about 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the West Virginia Parole Services Office at 159 Davis Street in Princeton.
Chief Chad Bailey of the Princeton Fire Department said one person in the vehicle was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.
Bailey said the person in the office that was struck by the vehicle was in another part of the building at the time of the accident.
The Princeton Police Department is investigating.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
