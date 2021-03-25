Vehicle crashes into parole office building in Princeton ...

Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.