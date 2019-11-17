PRINCETON — A vehicle colliding with a building leaves one restaurant closed indefinitely.
According to Deputy M.C. Altice of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a UHaul box truck hit the Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road resulting in the drive-through awning to collapse.
“They came around this side and instead of getting in the gravel, she clipped the side of the building and everything crumbled. There’s significant damage on the inside,” Altice said.
The UHaul hitting the corner of the building caused the structure to shift which resulted in the awning collapse, according to Altice.
The hit resulted in bricks falling onto a vehicle that was under the awning, Altice said. The vehicle, a red suburban, sustained damage but no passengers were injured.
The driver of the UHaul will not receive any citations at this time, Altice said.
“I guess she misjudged the size of the vehicle,” Altice said.
Due to the incident all electricity in the building had to be turned off. Due to this, the food had to be shipped to a different location, Altice said.
East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
