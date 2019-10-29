BLUEFIELD, Va. — A survey by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking residents how the busy roadway of Route 460/College Avenue in Bluefield, Va. can be made a safer place for motorists and pedestrians.
VDOT is looking at ways to improve safety and congestion along Route 460 and College Avenue between Route 720 and Leatherwood Lane, department officials announced Monday.
The survey gives citizens the opportunity to provide comments that will assist the Town of Bluefield in identifying and developing future safety and traffic flow improvement projects. The town can use the data obtained from the study to apply for project funding through VDOT’s SMART SCALE program, which scores transportation projects statewide based on an objective, outcome-based process, VDOT officials said.
A public information meeting hosted Oct. 24 in Bluefield provided details about the survey. The area has several transportation challenges including: travel delays due to congestion; driveways that are close together and have inadequate turn lanes; intersections with poor sight distances for drivers; a high rate of collisions; and gaps in the sidewalk network and limited crosswalks which make walking and bicycling challenging.
“We actually had an open house,” B.J. Roberts, community development director for the Town of Bluefield,Va., said. “It was well attended.”
The public was shown maps and diagrams that label intersections, some spots with safety concerns, and told why the survey was important, Roberts stated.
“Basically, it was an opportunity for community to share comments,” she said. “We’ve had some traffic studies done, and we’ve seen some (traffic) counters over the past few months.”
People are already sending their comments to the survey. Roberts said about 60 Bluefield College students, who often walk along the route, have shared their ideas about improving access for pedestrians.
“The findings are what we’ll be talking about in the spring of 2020,” she said, adding that an exact date had not been set yet.
“We asking the survey to be completed by Nov. 20 so they can move on,” Roberts said.
The public is encouraged to participate with the online survey by visiting the following link: http://bit.ly/364Bi99.
Questions about the survey or the study should be directed to Blake Ailor, Project Manager, 870 Bonham Road, Bristol, VA, 24201. Comments can be sent by email to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “Route 460/College Avenue in Bluefield” in the email subject line.
