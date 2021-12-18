RICHMOND, Va. — With holiday travel and the new year around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation will help ease travel to friends and family this winter by suspending most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia during Christmas and New Year’s, VDOT officials said Thursday.
Highway work will be suspended for the Christmas holiday from noon Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon Monday, Dec. 27.
The state’s highway work will be suspended for the New Year’s holiday from noon Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
A travel-trends map will be available online so travelers can predict peak congestion times. Based on historical data, VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
This year, the travel patterns may be somewhat unpredictable due to the ongoing pandemic, previous periods of non-travel and additional travel flexibility due to holiday hours being observed on Fridays this year for most businesses, VDOT officials said.
Within the travel-trends map, click on the link to toggle between the periods of travel influenced by these holidays.
All high occupancy vehicle (HOV) restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.
Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.
VDOT also provided information on the Hampton Roads HOV schedule for I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes. HOV Restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon on Monday, Dec. 27 and again at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours.
To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, visit www.64expresslanes.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.