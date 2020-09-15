GRUNDY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health recommended Monday that people and pets avoid contact with a section of Slate Creek in Buchanan County due to an ongoing sewage overflow from a broken sewer main that was damaged by recent flooding.
This health advisory extends along Slate Creek from the intersection of State Route 83 and Bluegill Road downstream to the creek’s confluence with the Levisa River at the intersection of Routes 83 and 460 in Grundy, in Buchanan County,Va. The length of the affected waterway is approximately 3.4 miles.
Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever, health officials said. Contact with contaminated water also can cause infections of the ears, nose, throat and skin. For your safety, humans and pets should avoid contact with the affected portions of Slate Creek until the sewer main has been repaired and the advisory is lifted.
Warning signs will be placed at access points along the affected portions of the creek until the advisory is lifted.
Slate Creek Road was among the areas of Buchanan County that experienced serious damage from flash flooding Sept. 1 when a storm poured about 4 inches rain across the area. Compton Mountain, Wimmer Gap Road, the lower part of Mill Branch Road, Looneys Creek Road, Bethlehem Road and Poplar Creek also experienced damage. Seven to eight homes were pushed off their foundations.
For more information on recreational water safety, call 276-935-4591 or see “Safely Enjoy Virginia’s Natural Waters” at www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
