TAZEWELL, Va. — Loan funding of up to $740,000 to help offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses in the coalfield region of Southwest Virginia and at the Breaks Interstate Park was approved Thursday during a special called meeting of the board of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).
In a press release, VCEDA said up to $590,000 of the funding will be loaned to the eight county and city industrial and economic development authorities in the coalfield region for distribution to local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in their respective communities. Also approved was up to a $150,000 loan to the Breaks Interstate Park, whose operations have also been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
“VCEDA was approached by all the county/city industrial and economic development authorities in the VCEDA region seeking loan funds from each of their respective county/city VCEDA accounts to be able to re-loan those funds to local businesses which have been negatively impacted and/or forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective localities,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “It was expressed to VCEDA that the situation is very dire and that if something is not done to assist these local businesses, many of them may go under and never re-open.”
The vote to approve the loan funds to each of the industrial development authorities/economic development authorities in the VCEDA region was unanimous. The IDAs and EDAs will work with the local businesses in their respective communities to provide the funds as loans to businesses which have been negatively impacted as a result of the pandemic. Belcher said impacted local businesses may contact their local IDA/EDA office for further information.
The funds approved to the industrial and economic development authorities, which were approved by the VCEDA board at the amounts requested by each, were as follows: $100,000 each to the Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell and Wise County IDAs; $75,000 to the Russell County IDA; $50,000 to the Scott County EDA; $40,000 to the city of Norton IDA; and $25,000 to the Lee County EDA.
Belcher said the Breaks Interstate Park indicated it is in dire need of supplemental operating funds due to the negative economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the park. Belcher said the park indicated that without assistance, it would run out of funds in the coming weeks and has already been forced to furlough all but five employees.
“We are hopeful that the actions taken today by the VCEDA board will assist in providing some relief to area businesses through our local IDAs/EDAs, and to the Breaks Interstate Park, as we all work together through this current crisis,” Belcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.