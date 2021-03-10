CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — Small animal wellness checks, vaccinations, surgery, dentistry, hospitalization and in-house laboratory and radiology services are among the services offered at Valley Animal Clinic, PLLC. The clinic was a recent recipient of a Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) $9,000 seed capital matching grant.
The clinic is operated by Dr. Allison M. Sparks, of Cedar Bluff, a 2005 graduate of Virginia Tech, who finished her veterinary education at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and then returned to the area to open the clinic located at 1058 Cedar Valley Drive in Cedar Bluff in the former veterinary clinic space operated by the late Dr. Roy Wright. Sparks’ husband, Jason, assists with the business which officially opened in January as its manager of operations.
“VCEDA was pleased to assist Valley Animal Clinic, PLLC in getting its new business up and running,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “The business has utilized its seed capital funds to purchase equipment and supplies. It projects five full-time and two part-time employees as it continues to grow.”
In addition to Sparks, the clinic employs one full-time technician, one part-time technician and one full-time receptionist, VCEDA officials said. Supplementing veterinary services offered, products for flea and tick control and options for pet nutrition and diet are also offered.
Sparks, a native of Buchanan County Va., moved to the Cedar Bluff area in 1989. After completing her education at VT, she returned home and worked as an insurance agent for five years before returning to vet school to pursue her long-held dream of becoming a veterinarian.
“My sister remembers when we were growing up that I said I wanted to own the veterinary clinic in Cedar Bluff,” Sparks said. “When long-time veterinarian Dr. Roy Wright died, it just kind of fell into place.”
The seed capital grant from VCEDA was something Sparks said has assisted the clinic in upgrading equipment, from surgical monitoring to equipment to meet pet dental needs and digital x-rays.
Sparks worked with the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Virginia Community College on the development of Valley Animal Clinic’s business plan and application to VCEDA. The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority wrote a letter of support for the project.
