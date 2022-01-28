By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new bakery is coming to downtown Bluefield, Va.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority announced Friday the award of a $10,000 seed matching grant for Snuckle Butter, LLC, in downtown Bluefield, Va.
VCEDA said in a press release that developing a place for residents and visitors alike to enjoy sweet treats and to have a place to gather, socialize and eat were the primary goals Laura Hrovatic had in mind when she decided to pursue her dream of opening a bakery, Snuckle Butter, LLC, in downtown Bluefield, Va.
“Helping to revitalize downtown areas in VCEDA’s e-Region has been one of the added benefits to our seed capital matching grant program as a number of the businesses awarded grants have chosen to locate in downtown areas,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “Snuckle Butter, LLC is locating in an historic section of Bluefield, Va., and projects three full-time jobs and six part-time jobs within five years.”
Belcher said Snuckle Butter will sell a large variety of made fresh daily yeast donuts, cookies, brownies and specialty cakes when it opens this summer. The company already has plans to expand to offer breads in its second year and gelato in its third year of operation, Belcher said.
A 120-year-old building in the downtown area will be transformed into the bakery.
“While we renovate the downtown space, we are also looking into the variety of equipment we will need and are checking options on suppliers,” Hrovatic said in the press release. “Turning the building into a modern bakery is taking an incredible amount of work. We have to replace the roof and the floor needs to be stabilized as well before we can move in heavy commercial bakery equipment.”
Hrovatic said plans call for the VCEDA grant to be used for renovations and equipment purchases.
The bakery will be located at 542 Virginia Avenue in Bluefield.
