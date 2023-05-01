By STAFF REPORTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Loans and grants totaling more than $900,000, including those for site development, broadband, workforce development and tourism-related projects that are expected to create additional employment and access to high-speed internet in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region were approved last week during a meeting of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority board in Lebanon.
Five of the projects approved are related to tourism initiatives through the VCEDA Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund and the VCEDA Civil Penalties Fund.
The board also agreed to earmark up to $500,000 from the VCEDA Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund for the VCEDA Renewable Energy Fund, according to VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher.
Belcher said recent activity has focused on attendance at marketing outreach events, production of the annual report, processing of loan and grant applications for the April board meeting and assisting the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority.
Belcher said VCEDA staff members are currently working with 35 active projects, with the highest levels currently in the manufacturing and small business sectors.
At last week's meeting, the following tourism-related grants were approved:
• An up to $50,000 grant to be used to help finance the construction of the Southern Gap Amphitheater in Buchanan County was approved. The application projects eight full-time jobs and 81 part-time jobs will be created within the first year. The application also estimates 95 full-time equivalent jobs throughout the region will be created and 50 construction jobs during the construction phase of the project.
• An up to $50,000 grant was approved for the Theatre Guild of Buchanan County to be used to finance facility renovations and improvements at the Community Arts Mainstage facility in Buchanan County. The application projects two full-time and three to four part-time jobs within five years.
• An up to $50,000 grant was approved to be used to finance the construction of an amphitheater and the installation of e-bike charging station(s) for the Honaker Community Park and Recreation Area along the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail in the Town of Honaker.
• An up to $50,000 grant was approved for the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority (HOA) to be used to assist with the marketing of tourism-related businesses and assets located within the VCEDA region. The application projects the addition of one full-time employee and one part-time employee within four years.
• An up to $168,155.12 grant from the VCEDA Civil Penalties Fund was approved for the Breaks Interstate Park to be used to develop infrastructure and improvements at the park, including renovations and new furniture at the park’s restaurant/conference buildings, improved park entrance lighting, swimming pool construction, an HVAC unit for the visitor center and more.
