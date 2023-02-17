TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has approved a $900,000 loan for a job retention and expansion project in Tazewell County.
The loan funding was approved Thursday by the authority board during a meeting in Russell County.
The up to $900,000 loan was approved for the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance the purchase of real estate, building renovations and improvements to assist with the retention and expansion of an as yet unnamed business in Tazewell County, VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said in a news release.
Belcher said the project is expected to result in 67 retained jobs plus eight new jobs, for a total of 75 new and retained jobs.
The loan was one of several funding applications approved by the authority board Thursday. In all, loans and grants totaling more than $1.31 million were approved for five projects in Russell, Tazewell and Wise counties, the Breaks Interstate Park and one regional project.
“Overall, activity since the last board meeting has focused on closing of loans and grants, attendance at marketing outreach events and assisting the Coalfields Expressway Authority,” Belcher said. “After a typically slower period from late November through January — which is not unusual — project activity has begun to increase. Staff are currently working around 45 active projects.”
Belcher said the highest level of activity continues to be in the manufacturing, energy and small business sectors.
