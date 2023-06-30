BRAMWELL — A variety of festivities ranging from concerts to baseball games are scheduled during and around this year’s celebration of Independence Day.
On July 1, the Town of Bramwell will have a free concert outside the Bramwell Trail Depot. The concert, sponsored by the Bramwell Theater Corporation, will feature The Best of Times Band. The concert will be performed from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is asked bring lawn chairs.
On July 3, the Bluefield Ridge Runners baseball team will be at Bowen Field for an Independence Day Eve celebration. The promotion that night will be Bill Cole Fireworks, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Princeton WhistlePigs will be playing the River Turtles on July 4 at H.P. Hunnicutt Field. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Other events will be available when Tannersville Fire & Rescue in Tazewell County, Va. hosts its Annual Food, Fun & Fireworks on July 4. The public is welcome. Food will become available at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at dusk or dark. People are urged to “bring your lawn chairs, tents, and appetite come early to get a good spot,” organizers said. Handicap parking will be available.
Fourth of July fun will be on the agenda at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The opening ceremony will include the flag raising by the Tazewell VFW Post 7136 at 10:30. Visitors will be able to meet members of the Fort Maiden Springs Chapter of the DAR, as they greet visitors and share the history of the Fort Witten Replica. Costumed historic interpreters will demonstrate pioneer skills like woodcarving, blacksmithing, spinning, basket weaving, quilting, colonial cooking, butter making, long rifle firing and more throughout the day in the Pioneer Park as other visitors relax and listen to live mountain music with Bluestone, organizers said.
Children will be able to visit the Kids’ Craft Trail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where they will be able to choose and make a variety of patriotic crafts. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Little Critters Petting Zoo will be on site for the children to enjoy. Kids’ Games will start at 1 p.m., featuring contests such as watermelon eating, bubble gum blowing, seed spitting, stick horse racing and sack racing.
At 3 p.m. there will be a special Independence Day Program highlighting important moments in history in the nation’s founding.
Food vendor Dorothy White will be on site offering many favorite summer foods, snacks and drinks, organizers said.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to check out the latest exhibit in the museum center, “Hang on to your Hat!”
Admission is free thanks to the sponsorship of Rotary Club of Tazewell, Hurst-Scott Funeral Home of Tazewell, Claypool Hill Pharmacy and Crab Orchard Veterinary, organizers said.
For more information, contact the museum at 276-988-6755 or visit craborchardmuseum.com.
There will be an Independence Day celebration at Harmony Acres in Bluefield, Va. on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Activities will include swimming, raffles, yard games and a cookout.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.