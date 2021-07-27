PRINCETON — City officials are ready to press charges for acts of vandalism that destroyed picnic tables and stopped up restroom toilets at a city park this past weekend.
Vandals went through Princeton City Park last Saturday night, according to Director Amanda McCabe of the Princeton Recreation Department.
“It was sometime Saturday evening, I’m guessing, because we got the phone call about it from the person who locks the park up,” she recalled Monday. “It’s usually closed around dark; it was about 9:30 (p.m.) when they called to let us know about it.”
The vandals targeted picnic tables along with the park’s restrooms.
“There were four picnic tables that were completely destroyed and all the other ones were turned upside down,” McCabe said. “And then in the restrooms they stuffed the toilets full of toilet paper and stopped those up.”
McCabe said the park has been the victim of vandals before Saturday’s incident, but not to such an extent. Playgrounds around the city have been vandalized in the past as well.
A price tag for all the damage had not been tabulated as of Monday.
“We just cleaned up the mess. We have not replaced any tables yet. I haven’t had to purchase tables for some time,” she stated. “Sometimes the Boy Scouts build some tables for us and donate them.”
The Princeton Police Department is investigating the incident. When asked if her department planned to press charges, McCabe replied, “Absolutely.”
Princeton City Park is still open, she said.
According to the West Virginia Code, destruction of property is a misdemeanor punishable with fines of up to $500 and up to a year in jail. If property worth $2,500 or more is intentionally destroyed or defaced, the person or persons involved can face a felony charge punishable with fines of up to $2,500; prison term of one to 10 years, or up to a year in jail.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
