PRINCETON – A local ministry providing food for the hungry will remain open despite being damaged Wednesday when a van backing into a handicapped parking space struck and damaged the building.
A sign outside Tender Mercies Ministries on West Main Street near Princeton is directing visitors to the back entrance. The front foyer was crumpled when a van hit it.
"We're still going to be open," Vickie Steffey, a volunteer who manages the ministry's warehouse said. "Sorry about the inconvenience, but we'll take care of you."
The ministry was closed for lunch when the van hit the warehouse. There were no injuries.
"We were just very lucky that it was lunchtime and nobody was coming in or out of that door, thank God," Steffey said.
