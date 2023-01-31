PRINCETON — A North Carolina man escaped death and injury after his van struck the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling along Interstate 77 and burst into flames.
The crash happened in I-77’s northbound lanes near the 25 mile marker, according to Cpl. M.S. Horton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment. Horton said he was about a mile away from the two vehicles when the van struck the tractor-trailer.
“He was traveling north in the slow truck moving lane and he hit the truck from behind and went up under the trailer,” Horton recalled Monday.
The tractor-trailer was loaded with copper. Later, he told Horton that he suddenly felt his trailer “jump.”
“’I looked in the mirror and I saw this van spin out to the left side of me,’” Horton said as he quoted the truck driver in his incident report. The truck driver, who was from Wisconsin, was not injured.
Flames were soon showing. The northbound lanes were shut down as a precaution.
“That’s when the van caught on fire,” Horton said. “I was only a mile from them. The van was blazing and we had to shut the lanes off until we could put it out. The Ghent (Volunteer) Fire Department came out.”
The van’s driver escaped serious injury, and was transported to Princeton Community Hospital to be evaluated. He received a warning for following too closely, and the van was a total loss.
“He made it out,” Horton said. “He’s pretty fortunate.”
In contrast to the van, the tractor-trailer had only minor damage, which was “amazing” when considering how hard the van struck it, Horton said.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday, and the northbound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes until the scene was cleared, he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
