CHARLESTON — West Virginia is set to receive almost 93,000 COVID vaccines this week, more than doubling previous weeks.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday Johnson & Johnson, after being granted an emergency use authorization over the weekend by the FDA, is shipping 15,500 doses to the state this week as allocations of both Pfizer and Moderna have increased.
The state will receive 34,000 doses from Moderna and 36,000 from Pfizer.
Justice said the total number of 92,770 includes both doses.
“We are ready for them,” he said. “We are going to get them out as fast we get them.”
As of Monday, the state had administered a total of almost 500,000 doses (total includes second doses). Mercer County had administered 12,295 total doses; Monroe County 4,513; and McDowell County 4,623.
Justice said 11.7 percent of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.
Maj. Gen. (Retired) James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said the strategy to target those 65 and older is working.
“We have seen an 85 percent decline in the death rate (from COVID),” he said. “We have only 225 in the hospital, one of the lowest numbers in a long time.”
About 50 percent of state residents in that age group have been vaccinated.
Hoyer said he expects the J&J shipment to arrive Wednesday and also pointed out essential workers 50 and older are now included if vaccines are available.
But anyone who wants the vaccine must preregister at the Everbridge website, vaccinate.wv.org, or call 1-833-734-0965.
Justice said more than 310,000 people have preregistered as of Monday, adding that Mercer and several other counties are behind in the number of those registered who are 65 and older.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said residents should not be concerned about which vaccination they take.
“It’s really important for all West Virginians that all three … are incredibly safe and incredibly effective,” he said, with all equally effective at preventing severe complications, hospitalizations and deaths.
“They save lives and keep people out of the hospital,” he said.
Marsh said the J&J vaccine, because it is only one shot and can be stored in a regular refrigerator, will be particularly useful for homebound people and others who may live in rural areas and cannot travel.
Vaccine clinics are now being held each week in all 55 counties.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said clinics will be held Wednesday through Saturday this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center on Maple Street in Princeton.
“We have four first-time Pfizer dose clinics scheduled…” he said. “All clinics are for persons 65 years old and above. All clinics are by appointment only.”
Topping said those who are scheduled for a dose must present their driver’s license and insurance information upon arrival.
Clinics will also be held this week in Monroe County on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Church of God Fellowship Center in Union and on Friday in McDowell County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Welch.
Appointments at all clinics this week have already been filled.
As vaccinations continue to expand, Justice once again touted the declining COVID numbers, with only nine deaths reported over the weekend and zero in the 24 hours previous to Monday’s briefing.
This marks the first time since Nov. 27, 2020, where West Virginia has gone a full day without a single COVID-19-related death being reported.
The number of active cases dropped below 7,000, seeing a decline for 44 consecutive days.
Justice also indicated he is, along with health experts, taking another look at possibly further relaxing some restrictions related to COVID.
“It is my sincere hope as we go forward, later on this week, maybe looking at the possibility of easing some of the guidelines even more,” he said.
Two weeks ago, capacity at restaurants was increased from 50 percent to 75 percent; bars can also increase seating capacity with social distancing as long as people don’t stand and gather in groups; retail store capacity was increased, from two per 1,000 square feet to four; grocery stores’ capacity has been doubled; social gatherings capacity has changed, from the 25 limit to 75; and indoor live music can also resume, but with limitations on vocals and wind instruments related to preventing spread.
Justice has indicated before he wants to increase restaurant capacity to 100 percent as quickly as possible because those businesses have been hit hard with limited seating.
“I am just continuing to look at anywhere I can back off, we want to be able to do that,” he said.
But Justice made it clear that guidelines like mandated mask wearing and social distancing will continue.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
