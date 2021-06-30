BLUEFIELD — Despite a state vaccine lottery giving away prizes each week, including $1 million, the number of residents in Mercer County getting the COVID vaccine continues to dwindle.
That has prompted the Mercer County Health Department to consider shortening or changing vaccine clinic hours.
During a meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health Tuesday, health department Administrator Roger Topping told board members the number of people attending the clinics, which are usually being held twice a week at the Princeton Rescue Squad, have gradually fallen off.
“We had one here (at the health department) last week and a total 90 vaccines in two days were given,” he said, 33 one day and 57 the other.
That is a far cry from the hundreds every day that showed up before, and the vaccine lottery has not seemed to impact the decline.
Topping said clinics are already set for this week at the Princeton Rescue Squad today and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but that could be changed starting next week.
Board President Dr. Randy Maxwell recommended only one day each week, depending on how this week’s clinics go, and possibly changing the time to 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to better accommodate people who work.
“If we start it later and continue it through the evening that may pick it up a little bit,” Topping said.
“We used to give 1,000 (shots) a day,” Maxwell said. “With 30, it’s not reasonable to be there all day.”
Board member Stacey Hicks agreed that it is best to probably do one a week, as long as residents know they can also visit pharmacies and Walmart to get shots.
Hicks said he did see an uptick in vaccinations initially after the vaccine lottery program was announced, mostly elderly, but those numbers dropped off as well.
“The numbers are going down,” Topping said, adding that Gov. Jim Justice is pushing for the vaccine as he should, but it is not having the expected impact.
The regional epidemiologist was at the health department Tuesday, and Topping said she had observed the same drop in the number getting the vaccine throughout her region in Southern West Virginia.
Hicks said everyone who gets a vaccine is important and they should have the opportunity to get them, “but we do have to look at the numbers and adjust the hours.”
Topping said the smaller numbers and long hours ties up people when there is no need to.
The number of eligible residents in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties who are now fully vaccinated is still below 50 percent and statewide it’s 53.5 percent. Justice touts a gradual increase statewide at 1 percent a week.
The goal has been to reach 70 percent.
Topping said the vaccine remains important as variants are spreading and outbreaks occur.
Hicks said that a person who has been vaccinated can still test positive.
“The key to it is if they have been vaccinated it is not a life-threatening event,” he said. “All the more reason for people to get vaccinated.”
Hicks said it’s like having car or home insurance to protect people if something goes wrong.
“It (the vaccine) is a simple thing to do to insure your health,” he said.
A decision will not be made on any changes to the clinics until after this week’s numbers are in.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.