CHARLESTON — When a vaccine is approved for kids ages 5 to 11, shots could go in arms the same day in West Virginia.
“Everything is prepared and ready to go from our pediatricians to our clinics,” said retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Tuesday. “All the folks are ready. As soon as approval is given … shots can go into arms the same day.”
That approval may come by next week as the FDA advisors have already approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group and the CDC is expected to follow suit when that group meets early next week.
Vaccine supplies are also plentiful.
“We believe we have plenty of doses available for those children…” Hoyer said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said data from Pfizer trials show the vaccine is 90.2 percent effective in that age group.
Marsh said nationwide statistics show that since the pandemic began 1.9 million children have tested positive in that age group, with 8,300 hospitalizations and 100 deaths.
Marsh said children can easily be infected and mostly are asymptomatic, but they can also spread it.
The vaccine, he said, can protect them from infection and reduce the spread of the virus.
Booster shots are also being pushed by the state, and Marsh said those vaccines can be “mixed or matched” now as both Moderna and J&J booster shots have been approved.
“We believe every West Virginian 18 and older can fit into one of the criteria (for the booster,)” he said of the criteria that include being in an occupation where contact with other people is required.
Hoyer said Moderna booster shots for all long-term care residents who are ready for it will start later this week.
Although the number of positive cases continues to drop around the state, including Mercer County where the number of active cases dropped below 200 on Tuesday, colder weather could bring more problems.
“When it gets cold, this thing could very well get bad and it could get bad with our children,” Justice said.
Hoyer said it is possible, especially with more indoor gatherings, the positive case numbers could go back up quickly.
“With winter coming, we could potentially see another surge,” he said, adding that is one reason vaccinations are crucial now.
Justice said boosters are crucial as well, with 24 percent of COVID hospital patients fully vaccinated, most likely because they had not yet received booster shots.
Justice also cautioned that the average age of COVID-related deaths has fallen from 77 to 67 for October.
“People who are younger are dying,” he said.
As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 4,316 as 53 new deaths were reported around the state.
“Our numbers in a lot of ways are surely improving,” Justice said, but deaths continue because so many people were already sick related to the surge.
The Moderna booster will be available at the Mercer County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with first and second shots of Pfizer and Moderna, and the Pfizer booster as well.
Boosters can be administered six months after the initial Pfizer or Moderna doses and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
