By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — As more and more vaccine doses are sent to West Virginia and other states, the supply problem may turn into a demand issue as the amount of vaccine available could surpass the number of people signed up to get it.
Gov. Jim Justice pointed to the potential problem during his pandemic briefing Wednesday as he urged residents to preregister for a vaccine and named 13 counties, including McDowell County, that are lagging behind in getting residents, especially those 65 and over, to register.
“We sure can’t get them in arms if we don’t have arms to get them in,” he said. “We are becoming the demand problem again.”
Both Pfizer and Moderna have ramped up production and Johnson & Johnson is expected to increase its shipment at the end of the month.
According to an article in the Washington Post, supplies could increase by 50 percent by early April as the effort to meet Pres. Joe Biden’s goal of having at least the first shot of a vaccine available to anyone who wants it by the end of May.
Justice said when the vaccines first rolled out most states were not ready, with no system in place to quickly get shots in arms to targeted populations, and West Virginia led the way in developing a system to do that.
Then the demand became great but the supply was not there. However, he said recently there will be a “flood” of the vaccine arriving in the coming weeks.
Justice said the state has to make sure it’s ready once again to handle an increase in the supply, and one of the keys is for residents to preregister.
“We have got to figure out a way to get them in arms faster (as doses received increase),” he said. “We have got to respond.”
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary, said in some of those 13 counties, fewer than 100 people 65 and over have preregistered.
He also said that if not enough people are registered in the system the state may have to transition to a more routine inoculation program, much like the flu vaccine is handled.
To register, go online at vaccinate,wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.