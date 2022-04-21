PRINCETON — Local COVID-19 vaccination clinics were seeing few numbers of people seeking vaccine, but turnouts have been much greater since the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration approved second booster doses.
Vaccination clinics have been conducted at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the region. A clinic was offered Wednesday at the Stafford Drive center, and another has been scheduled for April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location, according to Administrator Bonnie Allen at the Mercer County Health Department.
Both the CDC and FCD have approved second COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Allen said.
“We were not seeing many (people) coming in for the first clinics, but since they approved the second booster, our clinics have increased greatly,” Allen said. “We were seeing 12, 15 people. Once they approved it, we started seeing an average of 200 or more a clinic. Today, they’re steady. I’m on my way there now, and I’m getting a lot of calls from people wanting to know about the booster.”
The number of vaccinations administered Wednesday were still being counted after 4 p.m., but Allen said there were 180 at last count.”
“I’m pleased with it,” she stated.”As long as the numbers are up, we’ll continue to do clinics 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Wednesday.”
Older people have been arriving at the clinics for their second booster.
“A good share of them (are older), but we’re also seeing some who are immune compromised,” Allen said. “The biggest share of them of them are people over 50.”
A person can get their second booster four months after their first booster if they are 50 to 65 and at high risk due to health issues such as diabetes or high blood pressure, Allen said. People who are severely immune compromised can receive a second booster before they are 50 years old. For people over 65 years old, there is no limitation to receiving the second booster.
People are considered immune compromised if they have medical issues such as diabetes or high blood pressure. People under 50 are considered immune compromised if they had an organ transplant, use medication that decreases their immune system, use more than 20 milligrams of steroids a day, or if they are undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy or some other form of cancer treatment, Allen said.
Anyone who is considering a second booster, but has questions, can speak to their primary care physician, she said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said during a virtual pandemic briefing that West Virginia was underperforming in terms of the number of people 50 and older who have received a second booster shot.
“You not taking that second booster shot is a big-time mistake,” Justice said. “That’s all there is to it.”
