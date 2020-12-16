PRINCETON — After a day of waiting and coordinating, Mercer County’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived to help protect the medical professionals treating COVID patients at Princeton Community Hospital.
Rose Morgan, nursing director at PCH, greeted pharmacist Daniel Morrison and the colleagues who picked up the vaccine at the Osteopathic School in Lewisburg.
“Welcome!” Morgan called out as the pickup truck pulled up the hospital’s Parkview Center entrance. “How’s this for a standing ovation?”
Richard Hypes, director of marketing for PCH, was waiting with Morgan when the vaccine was delivered. The hospital received an email at about 1 p.m. stating that the vaccine was ready.
“He left shortly thereafter,” Hypes said.
The osteopathic school is one of West Virginia’s four hubs where hospitals and other entities receiving the first vaccine shipments can collect them, Hypes said. These hubs received the vaccine Monday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the first brought to Mercer County.
“It is,” Morgan said as the vaccine was carted to the hospital’s pharmacy. “Brand new. Freshly arrived. We’re really excited.”
Morrison and other pharmacists had to start logging in the vaccine as soon as it was delivered. Morgan said it had not been determined whether the first vaccinations could be given Tuesday night or today.
“When the vaccine left the manufacturing area and arrived at one of the hubs in West Virginia, it had to be fully accounted for. It has continual temperature monitoring,” Morgan stated. “It has to be maintained under ultra-cold storage for vaccine. It’s continuously monitored, and Daniel Morrison, our director of pharmacy, took responsibility for the chain of custody of vaccine. He personally transported here with another staff pharmacist and they have to bring it immediately to the pharmacy. They have to register it into the governmental database and assure proper storage and temperature monitoring continuously.”
More steps must be taken before the hospital can start vaccinating its employees. The Pfizer vaccines are coming first, with the vaccine manufactured by Moderna following before the end of the month. Both vaccines requires two doses. The injections are three weeks apart of Pfizer and four weeks apart for Moderna.
“We are following the CDC and the state guidelines in terms of prioritizing who receives vaccines initially the first tier,” Morgan stated. “They are individuals who have frequent and prolonged exposure to COVID patients and patients undergoing COVID testing; so they are emergency room personnel, critical care personnel, etc.”
“We’re very pleased and excited to administer the vaccine to our employees and physicians who are at the greatest risk for potentially contracting COVID-19,” she added. “It’s essential that we keep our healthcare workforce healthy to care for our community.”
Getting the vaccine ready for use is a step-by-step process.
“Once we are prepared to start administering the vaccines, there is a period of time when it has to be taken out of the ultra-cold storage and allowed to come up to room temperature before it can actually be mixed and administered,” Morgan said Tuesday night. “And depending on how long it takes them to process it this evening, they may or may not be able to give the first dose this evening. That may wait until (Wednesday) morning.”
The individuals receiving the vaccine have a preregistration process, and then they will be registered completely at the time of their arrival to the hospital’s vaccine administration location site. After getting the vaccine, the recipients will be monitored.
“Once they are given the vaccine injection, they will be required to wait 15 to 30 minutes to insure they have no immediate side effects,” Morgan said. “Then if they are feeling fine, and expect the very vast majority to be feeling fine after their vaccine administration, they will be able to return to work or go home if it’s the end of their shift.”
Morgan described the vaccine’s possible side effects.
“Most common side effects are really coming from your body’s own natural immune response to a foreign substance in your body, and that is soreness at the (injection) site,” she said. “It can be a little bit of fatigue or malaise. Your body is going and attacking this foreign substance and building antibodies, so it almost feels a little like you were coming down with something.”
“Most people feel very few to no untoward effects. When some people have taken the vaccine, they have had a rash. To date, there has been extremely few significant reactions; however, we are required to monitor the people who get the vaccine for at least 15 minutes, 30 if they are a higher risks and make sure they don’t have reactions that would require treatment,” Morgan said. “If they do, the good thing is they’re here at the hospital and we would be able to treat them.”
Over the three-week period when PCH will be receiving the vaccines, it will receive approximately 400 doses or more. When the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the hospital will go through the process of getting the next group of employees and physicians immunized, Morgan said.
The Mercer County Health Department is scheduled to start receiving the vaccine next week. Brenda Donithan, the health department’s administrator, said they will be ready when it arrives.
Donithan said Monday during a meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health that the department will administer its first vaccinations to all EMS workers since nursing homes and hospitals will take care of their own vaccinations. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities and healthcare workers on the pandemic’s frontlines are priority recipients for the vaccine.
The health department also has a plan to start vaccinating the general public when enough vaccine doses become available and priority populations such as essential workers including teachers and some government service employees have been vaccinated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
