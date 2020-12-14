By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — State officials confirmed the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in West Virginia while announcing plans to begin a weekly testing of all college students in the Mountain State.
Gov. Jim Justice, speaking during a virtual pandemic briefing, said another 40 virus-related deaths were reported in the state between Friday and Monday. Among those 40 deaths announced by the governor was a 75-year-old female from McDowell County. No additional deaths were reported Monday in Mercer County where the COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 46.
Statewide, there have now been 978 coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Justice said West Virginia recorded 1,177 new virus cases in the last 24 hours. He said another 720 individuals in the state are currently hospitalized with 199 individuals in intensive care units.
“It’s just sad,” Justice said of the Mountain State’s coronavirus death toll to date. “That’s all there is to it. I hope you will join me as I’ve said many, many prayers for these people.”
Justice, a Republican, has rejected calls to date to implement new virus restrictions in West Virginia. However, in neighboring Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, recently enacted a number of new virus restrictions that took effect on Monday. Those new Virginia-side restrictions include a reduction on public gatherings to no more than 10 people and a statewide curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. Restaurants in Virginia also must close by midnight and stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m., according to the Associated Press.
However, one new plan announced Monday by Justice was a mandatory weekly testing of all college students in West Virginia.
As he has often argued during his weekly pandemic briefings, Justice said some young people are carriers of the virus without realizing it. Those who are asymptomatic do not realize they have the virus and may pass it on to the elderly, who face a higher risk for COVID-19 illness.
“A real problem is just this — our kids,” Justice said. “Our people who are probably our young sector who are 18 to 35 years of age, they are running around everywhere under the sun and many of them are positive for COVID and don’t realize it.”
Justice didn’t indicate when the mandatory weekly testing of all college students would begin, but it is expected to start soon. He said it would only apply to college students, and not those enrolled in K-12 public schools.
Justice said the current fall/winter surge of the pandemic is the most severe the state has seen to date.
“The magnitude of this is so much greater than what we had back in the summer and back in the early spring,” Justice said of the current surge. “This is really important. In the surge in the spring we peaked in about four weeks and then we started back down, which is a great sign. In the summer we peaked in about five weeks. The problem here is just this. From Oct. 12 to Dec. 1, and you know it is still getting worse, we have now been eight weeks. So the duration of this surge is significantly sharper and significantly greater. But the duration is holding with us significantly longer.”
Justice also announced the arrival of the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in West Virginia, and confirmed that he would be receiving the vaccine Monday. He once again strongly encouraged residents of the Mountain State to take the vaccine once it is readily available.
“Our National Guard is on this,” Justice said of the vaccine. “They are going to be distributing this all across the state.”
Justice said the primary objective of the first few shipments of the vaccine is to reduce the rate of hospitalizations in the state, to reduce the rate of deaths and to ensure the state can continue to provide critical services.
“I have all of the faith that this vaccine will work and is safe,” Justice said. “I will be taking it at 5:30 p.m. (Monday).”
