BLUEFIELD — Mercer County residents ready for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be reporting today in Princeton for their vaccinations while people scheduled for their first dose of vaccine will receive their shots Saturday.
Today’s clinic for second vaccinations will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center located at 704 Maple Street off Stafford Drive in Princeton. This clinic is for people who received their first doses on Jan. 7 and 8, according to Roger Topping, vice chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health.
“New doses will be given Saturday at the same address. Calls will be made to people who should come on Saturday,” Topping said
People who do not have an appointment cannot come to the clinics. The Mercer County Health Department has been calling people to schedule them for second or first-dose clinics in advance.
Stacey Hicks, a health board member and CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, asked people not to call the rescue squad about the vaccinations.
“Please do not call the rescue squad for appointments. The health department will call you with your appointment. Our phone lines are being jammed up right with calls about the vaccine; so as you can imagine,we have to have those emergency lines open for emergencies,” Hicks said Thursday during a board of health meeting.
“On Saturday, we’re going to do a first-dose clinic at the same location,” Hicks said. “Again, the health department will call you with an appointment if you have one. We’re asking the public to please don’t come down there unless you have an appointment. Please do not call the rescue squad.”
The state has a number that individuals can call about getting vaccinated, so it is now not going through the Mercer County Health Department. It is going through the state of West Virginia,” County Health Officer Dr. Richard Steven Stefancic said. “That’s under the state umbrella, so they have taken that statewide and assisted us with that one because of all the phone calls bogging down everyone.”
The Karen Preservati Center is being used for today’s and Saturday’s vaccination clinics so workers and patients won’t be exposed so much to frigid temperatures, Hicks said. Vaccination clinics held at the Brushfork National Guard Armory and the Princeton Church of God worked well, but the problem with them was the fact that workers and volunteers had to stay out in the cold. Traffic is another concern.
“And we have elderly people who are driving vehicles and the danger of getting someone hurt is extremely high, so what the board decided to do is to try these indoor clinics and see if that’s safer for the employees,” Hicks said. “We had nursing students out there giving vaccines, and Lord forbid one of them getting run over by a car. We had a lot of elderly people that were out there volunteering to help with traffic and stuff and we’re afraid some of those folks are going to get pneumonia with this weather. I think the high (temperature) is 15 or 20, so we’re hoping and praying this goes very well, but that’s the reason we’re trying to move them inside.”
“The big thing is the safety of our people. We had three close calls at the Church of God from traffic, so that’s a big deal,” said Dr. Randy Maxwell, chairman of the board of health.
Hicks said that if a vaccine recipient cannot physically get out of his or her vehicle and go into the center, personnel will come outside to vaccinate them. It is hoped that few people will need this service due to the frigid temperatures that have been forecasted. If the clinics were not indoors, there is a good chance they would have been canceled due to weather, he added.
People who are scheduled to receive a vaccination today or Saturday will get a phone call about their appointment.
“Please arrive at the prescheduled time as close as possible,” Stefancic said. “If everyone shows up at one time, it could cause a huge bottleneck.”
The board of health went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. After reconvening the public meeting, Stefancic and the board had a press conference about the ongoing vaccination work. Recipients of a first vaccine dose have been asking about their second doses, he said.
“We’re getting a lot of concerns about when to get them, how to get them, how will I get contacted to get them, so we want to make sure our communications pathways are well known to make it best for all involved,” Stefancic said.
In his presentation, Stefancic provided answers to some common second-dose questions. First, everyone who receives a first dose is guaranteed a second dose. People who receive their first vaccination are provided with a projected date for the second dose. The Vaccination Report Card they are given when they receive their first dose states the earliest date they will be eligible for a second dose; it does not have to be given on the exact date.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has stated there is a grace period to receive the second dose of vaccine in the event there is a delay, he said.
Stefancic also described the Everbridge system, which he said was designed to decrease local phone calls and to get folks registered as quickly and easily as possible on the state level.
The Everbridge system the state has set up started offering registration on Jan. 25. People who have already registered at a county health department do not need to register again because their information has been put into the Everbridge system. The county health department will continue to work through the current registration list to serve people who have signed up.
Everbridge enables West Virginians to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination and receive updates through text, phone and/or email. The web address, which goes to the state DHHR website, is vaccinate.wv.gov.
People with questions about getting an appointment or need help to preregister can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 to get help with pre-registration. The info line is available from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The board of health estimated that up to 3,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Hicks estimated that when the vaccinations delivered by other agencies are counted, up to 5,000 Mercer County residents have receive a vaccination.
“I promise once we get vaccines, we will get them out to the community,” Stefancic said. “We have administered 100 percent of the vaccines we have received.”
Stefancic added that the health department is “at the mercy of the vaccine suppliers” when it comes to much vaccine counties receive and when they arrive. Vaccine is shipped as soon as it’s manufactured and used as soon as it arrives, so there are no stockpiles. When a person cannot keep an appointment, another eligible recipient on the appointments list is called so doses will not be wasted.
“We have not thrown away a single dose,” Topping added.
Topping added that getting vaccinated does not mean that using masks and other precautions can stop.
“It’s absolutely necessary,” Topping said about continuing to use precautions. “The shot is not a cure-all.”
Vaccinated people still need to maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear masks, he insisted. The vaccines play only one part of getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
“That’s the only way we’re going to get ahead of it,” Topping stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
