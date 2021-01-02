PRINCETON — Medical personnel and other people working directly with COVID-19 patients are continuing to get their first injections of COVID-19 vaccines as supplies arrive in Mercer County and surrounding areas.
Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) received Mercer County’s first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, one manufactured by Pfizer, on Dec. 15 and started vaccinating members of its staff the following day. Nurses and other medical personnel working with COVID patients are the first to get the vaccine.
Rose Morgan, nursing director at PCH, said Thursday that the vaccinations have been going well.
“This is our third week of initial vaccination and we anticipate we will have given 440-plus vaccines in the first three weeks,” she said. “Next week we start the second booster shots for the people who had the vaccine on the first week. We’ve had no serious reactions whatsoever, and we’ve had a good number of staff who really want to get the vaccine so the more that we can get, the more we will be able to deliver.”
Staff members caring for the people infected by the virus are still the ones being vaccinated first.
“Those people who work most directly with the COVID patients are the first priority,” Morgan stated.
The hospital is currently at capacity, so being able to vaccinate more of the staff is helpful as case numbers continue to grow.
“Yes, we’re still seeing a large number of patients with COVID being hospitalized,” Morgan said. “We’re also seeing a large number of new positive cases, so we are sort of bracing ourselves for those patients who could get quite sick.”
Morgan said she has not yet been given her first vaccination.
“I have not. None of the administrative team has been vaccinated,” she stated. “We are really wanting it for our staff and physicians who are working closely with COVID-positive patients.”
The Mercer County Health Department recently started using the Pfizer vaccine to start immunizing EMTs serving with local rescue squads, said Administrator Brenda Donithan. The department was getting ready to give these recipients their booster doses.
“We did get some (vaccine) the week before and we did the EMS,” Donithan said Thursday. “We vaccinated the EMS at the Bluefield and the Princeton (rescue squads) and got most of them vaccinated; and we’ll be seeing them again when they get the second one. The next week will be their 21 days...hopefully, we’ll have the vaccine for that, but we never know until the last minute.”
The West Virginia National Guard brings vaccine to the health department from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. The school is one of several hubs across the state where hospitals and clinics can receive their vaccine shipments. Once the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at extremely cold temperatures, arrives, it must be used within 120 hours, Donithan said. It can be stored in a refrigerator during that time, but a special freezer has been ordered.
Vaccinations started Dec. 29, 2020 at the Bluestone Health Care Center clinic off Beckley Road near Princeton. Like PCH, the health association is vaccinating physicians, nurses and other staff first. Elderly patients will be informed by email and telephone when vaccinations are available for them.
Bluestone Health is using the Moderna COVID vaccine, which can be stored in regular refrigerators and freezers. The special freezers needed for storing the Pfizer vaccine have been ordered, according to Susan Plumley, RN, quality and risk manager.
The Monroe County Health Department announced Thursday that together with the Monroe Health Center, COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to patients 80 years old and older starting Friday, Jan. 1. The clinic has been provided with a limited number of vaccine doses and an appointment is required.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
