PRINCETON — Parents started receiving letters Tuesday from Mercer County Schools urging them to start getting 12 to 15 year old students vaccinated against COVID-19.
Last week, a consent form was sent home with Mercer County students ages 12 to 15 about receiving the Pfizer vaccine through the school system.
“Our original plan was to hold these clinics at the schools,” parents were told. “Since Mercer County Schools will not provide the second dose of the vaccine because schools will be closed for the summer, it has been determined that it would be more efficient for students ages 12 to 15 to receive both doses from the Mercer County Health Department and Princeton Rescue Squad at the Karen Preservati Center at 704 Maple Street, Princeton.”
Schools will be closed when students are due to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, said Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
“And since they’re already doing it there at the Karen Preservati Center and they have such a great space to accommodate everyone, it made sense to do it there,” she said.
This Friday is a nontraditional day for Mercer County Schools, so students will be at home, Harrison said. Parents can also take their children out of school if they want to get them vaccinated.
“If their parents can take them during the day, we would definitely want them to do that,” she said.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the Karen Preservati Center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and students will need a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.