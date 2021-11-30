BLUEFIELD — COVID-19 vaccination rates are slowly increasing across Mercer County.
According to new data released Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 31,000 residents of Mercer County have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That equals out to 52.8 percent of the county’s population. However, only 25,749 people in Mercer County currently meet the definition of being fully vaccinated, or having received two shots.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County has remained flat in recent weeks, hovering in the 250 to 300 case range. There have been no recent surges in new cases in Mercer County, although community transmission of the virus is continuing.
As of Monday, the DHHR was reporting 287 active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. There have been 183 deaths to date in Mercer County that are attributed to COVID-19.
So far 9,153 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mercer County have recovered from the virus, a number that continues to increase.
In terms of breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals, there have been 679 breakthrough cases to date in Mercer County and seven breakthrough deaths involving vaccinated individuals.
Statewide, 3,105 new virus cases were reported Monday, an increase from recent days. However, the state was only reporting 5,991 cases that were considered active Monday. Hospitalizations on Monday stood at 512, which is down from the 1,012 hospitalizations reported in October.
New virus-associated deaths continue to be reported in the region.
New statistics released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health showed three new deaths in Tazewell County.
The number of virus-related deaths to date in Tazewell County now stands at 119, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s up from 116 virus deaths a week ago.
