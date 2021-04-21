PRINCETON — Anyone in the area who wants a COVID vaccine has three days this week to get one, and no appointment is necessary.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the vaccine clinics are set for today, Thursday and Friday at the Karen Preservati Education Center/Princeton Rescue Squad from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The clinics are all open (to everyone 16 years old and above) and no appointment is necessary,” Topping said.
Younger people are urged to get vaccine, especially with the rising number of new cases among those 16 to 39 years old. In fact, numbers are also growing among children under 16.
For example, Mercer County has seen 66 new cases in the last seven days as of Tuesday with 37 of those cases 39 years old and younger, with four cases 0-9 years old and eight cases in the 10-19 age group.
In Monroe County, of 24 new cases in the last seven days, 10 were 39 and below with five in the 10-19 age category.
In McDowell County, 35 new cases have been confirmed in the last week, with 19 of them 39 years old and below, and eight cases in the 10-19 age range.
Statewide, 2,622 new cases have been confirmed in a seven-day period as of Tuesday.
Of those cases, more than half, 1,509, were 39 years old and younger.
In fact, the highest category of new cases, with a total of 518, was in the 10-19 age range.
These statistics are starkly different from just a few months ago, when those numbers were primarily in the older group.
State officials have issued cautions and are urging younger people to get vaccinated
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said recently several different strains are now in the state, including the Brazilian strain, and these variants spread more rapidly and can be deadlier.
As of Friday, 365 cases of the UK (United Kingdom) variant had been confirmed in the state along with 174 cases of the California variant as well as two of the South African and the first Brazilian, which was reported in Berkeley County.
“These vaccines are incredibly effective and safe,” Marsh said, and they protect against the variants even offering more protection than the immunity that comes with already being infected.
“Vaccines work much better than that,” he said. “That is a crucial reason to choose to get vaccinated.”
Marsh emphasized that younger people are now being infected with more cases showing up in babies and kids.
“Families, parents and younger people (16 - 18) can choose to get vaccinated,” he said, especially with cases showing up on high school sports teams and other extracurricular activities. “This is a call to arms for all West Virginians to choose to be vaccinated.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
