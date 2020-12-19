CHARLESTON — West Virginia is aggressively providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the state, with some facilities in this area are already finished.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday that the state is not just planning to vaccinate the most vulnerable population, it is acting.
“We will be done in a little over two weeks (vaccinating all residents and staff) from when the first shipment (of the vaccine) arrived in West Virginia,” he said, adding that about 8,000 doses are on their way to those facilities by today with more coming as the doses arrive in the state.
“We need to get the vaccine out to West Virginia with a plan that moves with light speed,” he said, adding that other states are sitting around talking about it while West Virginia is leading the way.
But the decision to be inoculated is an individual one.
So far, 85 to 90 percent of residents in those facilities have agreed to be inoculated while only 60 to 65 percent of staff has agreed. “This isn’t good enough,” he said of staff participation.
About 8,000 doses will be sent to those facilities by Saturday, he added, with the state distributing a total of 15,800 doses around the state this week.
Justice also expressed dissatisfaction with the news that Pfizer would reduce its number of doses scheduled for shipment next week.
“Pfizer cut back all across the country,” he said. “They had a hiccup. I have not been happy about this.”
Pfizer is still scheduled to send a total of 60,000 doses to the state over the next few weeks and Moderna will send a a total allotment of 32,600 doses to the state as well, also spread out over a few weeks.
State National Guard adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said a plan is in place to move the vaccine as quickly as possible once it arrives.
“We have an aggressive distribution plan for next week,” he said. “We will engage from five hubs to 160 nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
If Moderna meets all approval protocol and, as expected, start shipping out its vaccine on Monday, he said, “we will be pretty aggressive to get that one out.”
Hoyer said pharmacies are helping out as well in giving vaccinations.
“More than 100 National Guard members will just focus on the vaccine distribution,” he said, using an analogy of a four-quarter sporting event saying this is the first part of the first quarter. “We are in this for the long haul (to get the vaccine to everyone). People need to be patient.”
Hoyer also said that vaccine doses, which have to be administered within 120 hours of arriving at a destination, will not be wasted and people in other phases of priorities may get vaccinated in some scenarios.
“When the opportunity presents itself we will work across those phases to focus on those over age 65,” he said. “We can do two things at once.”
“Vaccine distribution is an essential part of our future,” said state COVID-19 Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh. “It is so critical right now to protect ourselves. We see there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Some local facilities received vaccines this week and have already given the vaccine to each resident and staff who wanted one.
Cassie Meade, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Princeton Health Care Center, said the vaccine arrived Thursday and doses were administered to all who chose to receive it on that day.
The facility’s Infection Control Team partnered with Southern Pharmacy to administer the vaccine.
Mercer Nursing & Rehab Center in Bluefield as well as McDowell Nursing & Rehab Center in Gary have also completed all vaccinations for those who wanted it.
Owned by AMFM, the company operates 19 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia.
Brandon S. Totten, Community Relations Manager for AMFM, said the last two of the 19 facilities finished up Friday.
“We gave it to everyone who chose to take,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.