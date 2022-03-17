The closure of coal-fired power plants with the switch to natural gas is one of the reasons Virginia is starting the process of ending a “carbon tax” on electricity customers.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Order 9 on Jan. 15 to direct the DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) to examine the impact of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and “start the process of ending Virginia’s participation.”
The DEQ has completed the report, prompting an announcement from Youngkin on Wednesday.
“Costs are soaring for Virginia families and as governor, I pledged to address over taxation and Virginia’s high cost of living,” Youngkin said. “This report reveals that RGGI is in reality a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth--it’s a bad deal for Virginians.”
The RGGI has 11 states in the East participating, with Virginia signing up last year. It involves a complicated process to add an extra charge to bills each month that is supposed to go to consumer benefit programs to improve energy efficiency and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies.
According to the DEQ report, the RGGI environmental compliance cost will increase “a typical” residential customer bill by $2.39 per month, and a typical industrial customer bill by $1,554 per month … and Dominion Energy projects that RGGI will cost ratepayers between $1 billion and $1.2 billion over the next four years.
Youngkin said the DEQ report findings include:
• Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses.
• RGGI fails to achieve its goal as a carbon “cap-and-trade” system because it lacks any incentive for power-generators to actually reduce carbon-intensive gas emissions.
• Carbon emissions rates have been reduced in Virginia by over 50% in the past 10 years, prior to the Commonwealth’s participation in RGGI.
• RGGI is a bad construct that taxes consumers without providing incentives for change to the electricity producers.
• Other states participating in the RGGI program designed their systems to provide rebates to their ratepayers, in Virginia the program operates as a hidden tax in which the legislature then disburses the funds through grant programs. Virginia consumers were originally told that the program would not increase their energy bills.
The report said the drop in carbon emissions during that 10-year period reflected “a major shift … in the Virginia power sector where electricity generation from coal has been replaced by cleaner generation sources of natural gas and more recently renewable energy generation sources.”
From 2010 to 2020, six coal facilities closed, while five large combined cycle natural gas facilities have opened. Three coal facilities converted to biomass (wood) and one converted to gas.
Appalachian Power’s coal-fired electricity generation plant in Glen Lyn, Va. closed in 2015.
“Hardworking Virginians are having to do more with less as inflation steals a historic amount from their paychecks and the failed Biden Administration energy policies are costing Virginians more at the pump and in their homes,” Youngkin said. “We’re working every day to cut energy taxes and reduce costs--like the RGGI carbon tax--and make Virginia the best place to live, work and do business.”
