RICHMOND, Va. — A bill passed by the Virginia House of Delegates to ban assault weapons was stopped Monday by a Senate committee.
The Senate Judiciary Committee refused to advance the bill Monday and asked for a study on its overall impact first, effectively killing the legislation for this year.
Four Democrats joined the Republicans to stop the bill, including state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County.
Several other gun control measures are being advanced, but Gov. Ralph Northam had said the assault weapon ban bill was a top priority.
Stoppage of the bill was met with swift praise by a local legislator and Tazewell County leaders.
“Today’s action by the Senate committee was welcomed news all across Virginia,” said Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County. “It is apparent by now that Virginians will not tolerate infringement on our constitutional right to bear arms. I believe their opposition has been effective and legislators supporting gun control cannot ignore them. The fight is far from over, but today’s action is a positive sign the silent majority in Virginia will not remain silent.”
“I was glad to see rural senate Democrats Deeds and Edwards vote down the weapons ban bill in committee,” said Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes. “I do not own an assault weapon but I saw no need for this bill and obviously four Democratic Senators saw it the same way.”
Hymes said people need to protect themselves.
“As I have said many times in the past, residents in rural areas must be able to protect themselves till help arrives from the sheriff’s department. Unlike urban areas of the state our sheriffs department response time could be as much as 45 minutes due to the rural nature of our county so residents need the ability to protect themselves. Citizens’ Second Amendment rights allow them to bear arms for self protection.”
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy agreed.
“The assault weapon ban was the most controversial bill proposed and it has now died in committee as we had hoped it would,” he said. “The plan remains the same, to see what remaining gun legislation comes out of the General Assembly and then see what the Governor signs into law.”
Stacy said he is also proud Democratic Senators Edwards and Deeds helped to defeat this particular bill.
“Tazewell County will continue to monitor the remaining legislation and determine if (legal) challenges are necessary as it passes into law,” he said.
Other bills that have already passed the House include: limiting handgun purchases to once a month; universal background checks on gun purchases; allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas; a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others; disarming domestic abusers; prohibiting child access to firearms; and mandating reporting lost or stolen guns.
The Senate has passed four gun reform bills, including the red flag and mandatory background checks bills. However, the mandatory background checks does have some exclusions, including between immediate family members and by estate managers.
Northam said trying to curb gun violence and mass shootings motivated the bills, and he now has support of a Democratic-controlled House and Senate.
Those gun control proposals have prompted 91 out of the state’s 95 counties to pass Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
The resolutions not only say residents’ Second Amendment rights will be protected against any unconstitutional gun laws but also that no county funds will be used to in any way support the enforcement of any laws considered unconstitutional.
Tazewell, Giles and Bland have all passed the resolution, as well as McDowell County in West Virginia. The towns of Bluefield, Va. and Cedar Bluff, Va. have also passed the resolutions.
Many resolutions also include language that say any gun law that is considered unconstitutional will be challenged in court.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.