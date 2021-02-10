BLUEFIELD — Virginia residents who work in West Virginia can preregister and get a COVID-19 vaccination in West Virginia.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said that is his understanding and people who live in Virginia are preregistering through West Virginia’s Everbridge centralized system.
“That is what I have been told,” he said. “If you work here you are supposed to be eligible.”
Topping said some Virginia residents have already preregistered.
“I am going to continue to do it (direct those who choose to preregister on the state’s system),” he said.
West Virginia borders five states and the question about residents of other states preregistering and getting a vaccination if they work in West Virginia has been directed to the state Department of Health and Human Services, but no response has yet been received.
Topping said he will work under the direction it is okay unless he is told otherwise.
Topping also said another vaccination clinic will be held Friday at the Princeton Rescue squad from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It is already full,” he said of those with appointments. “These will be first doses of Moderna.”
People scheduled for the shot on Friday were preregistered and have been called and given an appointment, he added.
The state is focusing on the 65 and older population now, he said.
West Virginia continues to lead the nation in administering the vaccine with all doses received for first shots in arms within a week. Other doses are for second shots as Pfizer’s is three weeks apart and Moderna’s is four weeks apart.
The state is trying to obtain more doses from the federal government.
Preregistration for the vaccine is required and can be completed online at vaccinate.wv.gov.
