TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia health officials announced Friday that people ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 1.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes Tazewell County and Buchanan County, is among the districts where people in the new age group will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Those 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions have been part of Phase 1b,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health director. “However, we have not yet had sufficient vaccine to open to this population. With the increase in vaccine allocation through state allocation and federal pharmacy partnerships, and based on the number of vaccines already given to the 65 and older population, we have determined that there is sufficient vaccine at this time to begin vaccinating this population. We are thrilled to be able to offer vaccine to this population at this time.”
Those 65 and older will still be prioritized for vaccine, as will eligible frontline essential workers. Health department clinics and many community partners are working off the pre-registration list to contact eligible individuals for appointments. To pre-register, Virginia residents can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance with registration.
“We are also excited to announce a mass vaccination event for Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco health district residents which will be held on Saturday, March 6,” Shelton said. “This event will be for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, and will allow us to kick off this new phase of vaccination by serving a large portion of those on our pre-registration waiting list. Please note that this event will be by scheduled appointment only, for those who are already on our waiting list.”
Pfizer is authorized for those 16 and older. It is important to note that Moderna is only authorized for those 18 and older, so some sites may not be able to accommodate those under 18 due to the type of vaccine available, according to state health officials. Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider.
Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved, state health officials said. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
Health officials in both Virginia and West Virginia continued recording changes in their COVID-19 statistics.
In Tazewell County, Va., the number of COVID-related deaths rose from 43 to 47, according to the Virginia Health Department. The county has had 3,180 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started last year, and 132 people hospitalized by the virus.
COVID-19 numbers remained steady in neighboring Southwest Virginia counties. Bland County has had 620 cases with nine hospitalizations and nine deaths. Buchanan County had a total of 1,295 cases, 91 hospitalizations and 34 deaths. Giles County has had 1,066 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Due to federal privacy regulations, the Virginia Health Department did not release additional information about the patients.
Across the state line in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed one death in the state. A 68-year-old woman had died in Webster County.
“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors. We extend our condolences to this family.”
In Mercer County, the number of active COVID-19 cases continue to steadily decrease. The county had 321 active cases Thursday, down from 326 cases earlier this week, according to the Mercer County Health Department. The county has had 112 deaths.
In nearby McDowell County, county health officials confirmed four new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total of cases since the pandemic began to 1,305. Twenty-two of those cases were active
The four new cases were attributed to community spread, county health officials said. Seven of the active cases are hospitalized with none of those being on a ventilator.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
