RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Health Officer said Wednesday the first wave of the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive as early as December, and Gov. Ralph Northam said he has no immediate plans to impose tighter restrictions as the virus surge continues.
Dr. Norm Oliver said during a pandemic briefing that he expects a quick approval by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) of the vaccines, two of which tout 95 percent effective rate, even with a “very rigorous process of vetting.”
The FDA can issue an “emergency utilization authorization,” he said, after it reviews all of the details and evidence. “We can be assured it will be safe and effective.”
The first wave of the vaccine will be directed at health care workers and first-responders, he said, with vaccinations administered in “closed pods,” like particular hospitals, by January.
“We expect vaccine production will increase,” Oliver said. “As the production ramps up in the early months of the new year we will enter a new phase to do mass vaccinations.”
Virginia is “quite prepared for this,” he added.
On. Nov. 13, Northam said mask wearing mandates in indoor public buildings would be enforced and public and private indoor as well as outdoor gatherings would be restricted to 25 people, down from 250. He also ordered restaurants and bars not to serve alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.
He defended those restrictions Wednesday, outlining the state’s rise in new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rate.
New cases are “rising dramatically” across the nation, he said. “We do not want to see the situation here in Virginia get worse. We are doing well compared to other states but we are seeing a great spread.”
Northam said the state had 2,071 new cases in a day as well as 25 deaths.
“A record number of daily cases was recorded this week,” he said, adding that the statewide positivity rate is over 7 percent and had dropped to only 5 percent.
“I do not intend to wait for things to get worse before taking action,” he said, pointing to the new mitigation efforts imposed last week.
Northam said he was moved when he saw mobile morgues being used in other states because there was no other place to put the dead.
“Mobile morgues are unacceptable,” he said, pointing to Southwest Virginia as a place that still sees rising numbers but more limited medical care than other areas.
Dr. Daniel Carey, secretary of Health and Human Resources, said the” issue is not beds or PPE right now. It is staff.”
The shortage of front-line people like ICU nurses and especially ER nurses present “great challenges,” he said, because it is a problem around the country.
Carey said the state is looking into the possibility of utilizing the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and possibly transporting patients to larger (population) areas as a “last resort.”
Northam also cautioned about the Thanksgiving holiday and large family gatherings.
“Think hard about how you celebrate this year,” he said. “Consider the risk to your loved ones. Staying home is an act of love, protecting the people you care about … Make sure everybody we love is at the table next year.”
The key to make it through until a vaccination is available without more restrictions is to wear a mask and follow protocol, he added.
If the surge continues to get worse, though, he said “all options are on the table.”
Northam was asked about whether schools in the state would be shut down as a precaution as the virus spreads.
“We have a diverse commonwealth,” he said of the differences in population densities. “We will continue to let localities make those decisions on schools.”
Tazewell County schools continue to experience outbreaks.
The school system posted that, as of Wednesday, 13 students and five employees in county schools were actively positive. A total of 154 students and 27 employees were under quarantine.
