TAZEWELL, Va. — So far, confusion seems to reign over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order to require the wearing of a mask or facial covering in public indoor places, including all businesses and government buildings.
How that order, which will go into effect Friday, will be enforced is also a source of questions.
Northam said Tuesday he made the move to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Science shows that face coverings are an effective way to prevent transmission of the virus, but wearing them is also a sign of respect,” he said. “This is about doing the right thing to protect the people around us and keep everyone safe, especially as we continue to slowly lift public health restrictions in our commonwealth.”
Northam also said this is not a criminal issue and law enforcement will not be involved in enforcing any reported violations. Rather, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will take care of the enforcement.
But the order is stirring confusion, controversy and adamant disagreement in Southwest Virginia.
“The Governor does not have the legal authority to direct law enforcement to enforce the mask order but instead will use the Department of Health and Department of Labor and Industry to do so,” said Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County. “Refusal or failure to comply is punishable by a Class 1 misdemeanor. The state Health Commissioner may also seek injunctive relief in circuit court.”
Morefield said he would encourage people to use common sense with preventative measures and anyone with underlying health conditions to use extra caution.
“(But) mandating the use of masks with the threat of prosecution or penalty is not who we are as Virginians or Americans,” he said. “Such a mandate is setting a precedent that encourages future encroachment on our individual liberties. I am hopeful our Circuit Court judges would not punish the victims of such an order.”
Morefield said the economy is already hurting as it is.
“We are certain the shutdown is crippling our economy and I am fearful the implications will be far worse than what some people are predicting,” he said. “I talk to dozens of people every day. Small business owners and employees out of work fearing what the future may hold. Most government employees have not been impacted and have experienced no interruption with their income, but this is not the case with everyone else. We cannot afford to stay in this situation any longer.”
Don Harris, the mayor of Bluefield, Va. and owner of a small business, said he will not wear a mask or facial covering and he sees no point in treating Southwest Virginia the same as Northern Virginia, where positive COVID cases are rampant.
“I am extremely disappointed in the Governor,” he said. “Why should we in Southwest Virginia, which has seen few deaths, be prosecuted by those from Northern Virginia? As a small business, it certainly has affected our income and not everybody is open yet.”
Harris said he is claustrophobic and will not wear a mask in his business, but may in other places if he feels the need.
Regardless, he said it should be his choice and not mandated by government.
“I spent four years in the military to fight for what I believe was right,” he said. “And this is definitely not right.”
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy agreed that it should be a personal choice.
“I have mixed feelings on the Governor’s order requiring face coverings starting this Friday,” he said. “On the one hand I appreciate that face coverings can allow for a more expedited reopening of many businesses in Virginia. On the other hand I appreciate people’s concerns over being told what they have to do in order to be free from the stay at home orders. People simply don’t like being told what to do by the government!”
Stacy said he understands the value of face coverings and in his profession as an attorney he wears them to protect himself and others.
“In my personal, professional, and political capacities I have, and continue to be exposed to many people and many places,” he said. “Any one of those encounters could infect me with Covid 19. If I were to contract Covid 19, the last thing I would want to do is spread that to some else unknowingly. “
However, he emphasized wearing them should not be mandated.
“Face covering I feel should be a personal choice we each make based on our own situation,” he said. “I would rather the Governor have announced the state’s ‘desire’ or ‘wish’ that citizens of the commonwealth would consider using a face covering to protect each other during this crisis. … Folks in Southwest Virginia (or America) don’t like being told what to do. I wish he would have simply asked first”
On the enforcement side, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said it is not something law enforcement will be involved in and his office has received many calls unhappy and confused about the order.
“I know there are people who don’t feel the need to wear it,” he said. “People are upset about it.”
But Hieatt said he explains to everyone that Northam made it clear that not wearing a face mask in a business or other places listed in the order is not a criminal matter, and any complaints will be handled by the VDH.
However, he is trying to learn exactly what the VHD will do.
During Northam’s briefing Tuesday, the indication was that business licenses could be pulled.
Hieatt also answered inquires his office has received about the state law which prohibits concealing identity by wearing a mask in public, but he said a person must have “intent” to commit a crime to be in violation.
Wearing a facial covering also does not impact a resident’s right to carry a firearm with a concealed weapon permit.
Other questions have surfaced about how large businesses will prepare for the order related to whether masks will be provided before a customer enters a store and what is done if a customer enters and refuses to wear a mask.
Management at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart store said no direction on how to handle the new requirement has yet been given to the store from corporate headquarters.
Ron Martin, owner of Grants Supermarket stores, said he is still conducting research on what his Virginia stores will do.
Most employees in large stores already wear masks but customers have the option not to until Friday.
Under the Governor’s executive order, any person age 10 and older must wear a mask or face covering at all times while entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time in the following public settings:
• Personal care and grooming businesses
• Essential and non-essential brick and mortar retail including grocery stores and pharmacies
• Food and beverage establishments
• Entertainment or public amusement establishments when permitted to open
• Train stations, bus stations, and on intrastate public transportation, including in waiting or congregating areas
• State and local government buildings and areas where the public accesses services
• Any indoor space shared by groups of people who may congregate within six feet of one another or who are in close proximity to each other for more than ten minutes
Exemptions to these guidelines include while eating and drinking at a food and beverage establishment; individuals who are exercising; children under the age of two; a person seeking to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, for which the mouth needs to be visible; and anyone with a health condition that keeps them from wearing a face covering. Children over the age of 2 are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to the extent possible.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
